Discord hits Rhode Island legislature with new Senate leader
A dispute between Democrats in the Rhode Island General Assembly is provoking unusually public discord, with some lawmakers openly challenging what they describe as the outsize power of the legislature's top two leaders to set the state's agenda. Pawtucket Sen. Donna Nesselbush stepped down as the Senate's deputy majority leader Thursday after rising to the floor to protest what she called an "undemocratic process" that promotes "hegemony."
