Two facing multiple drug and firearms...

Two facing multiple drug and firearms charges after bust in Pawtucket

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PAWTUCKET, R.I. The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit placed two individuals into custody Wednesday after detectives found 7.43 grams of cocaine, .28 grams of heroin, 2.33 grams of marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a firearm with alterations made to the serial number. Both Chalmers and Santiago were arraigned Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Sixth Division District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) 10 hr Rickster 116
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz... Aug '16 happy 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC