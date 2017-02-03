Two facing multiple drug and firearms charges after bust in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit placed two individuals into custody Wednesday after detectives found 7.43 grams of cocaine, .28 grams of heroin, 2.33 grams of marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a firearm with alterations made to the serial number. Both Chalmers and Santiago were arraigned Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Sixth Division District Court.

