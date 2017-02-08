Schools close, parking banned as Rhod...

Schools close, parking banned as Rhode Island awaits snow

50 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Schools are being canceled, parking bans are being put in place and the General Assembly session is being called off ahead of a snowstorm expected to bring up to a foot of snow to Rhode Island. Schools in communities including Providence, Warwick, Cranston and Pawtucket have been called off Thursday because of the storm, expected to start early Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Providence County was issued at February 08 at 10:12PM EST

Pawtucket, RI

