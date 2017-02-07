Hasbro sales, profit beat on strong demand for Disney dolls
Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro said revenue from toys in the girls category jumped 52 percent, as demand for dolls based on Walt Disney Co's ( The company also benefited from strong demand for Dream Works' Trolls dolls. The film released in November last year in the United States.
