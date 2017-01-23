Study provides rare health assessment among state's West African immigrants
Akosua Boadiwaa Adu-Boahene has found inspiration to study the health needs of her fellow West African immigrants through her involvement in the Empowerment Temple of the International Central Gospel Church in Pawtucket, R.I. Credit: Nicholas Dentamaro In 2011, with an urge to pursue a deeper education in health care, medical research assistant and phlebotomist Akosua Adu-Boahene moved to Rhode Island from Kentucky to earn a master's degree in public health at Brown University. The move brought the young Ghana native into Providence County's community of more than 13,000 fellow immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|7
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC