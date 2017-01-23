Study provides rare health assessment...

Study provides rare health assessment among state's West African immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Akosua Boadiwaa Adu-Boahene has found inspiration to study the health needs of her fellow West African immigrants through her involvement in the Empowerment Temple of the International Central Gospel Church in Pawtucket, R.I. Credit: Nicholas Dentamaro In 2011, with an urge to pursue a deeper education in health care, medical research assistant and phlebotomist Akosua Adu-Boahene moved to Rhode Island from Kentucky to earn a master's degree in public health at Brown University. The move brought the young Ghana native into Providence County's community of more than 13,000 fellow immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 7
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz... Aug '16 happy 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC