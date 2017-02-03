Serial graffiti artist faces 9 charges after being arrested

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. A Pawtucket man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for a string of vandalisms on Tuesday. According to Central Falls Police, 20-year-old Christopher Guzman was arrested after officers responded to School Street on January 27th, 2017 around 1 a.m., for a report that someone had vandalized a building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.