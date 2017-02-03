Serial graffiti artist faces 9 charges after being arrested
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. A Pawtucket man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for a string of vandalisms on Tuesday. According to Central Falls Police, 20-year-old Christopher Guzman was arrested after officers responded to School Street on January 27th, 2017 around 1 a.m., for a report that someone had vandalized a building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|Rickster
|116
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC