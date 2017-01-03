Rhode Island bomb threat suspect in c...

Rhode Island bomb threat suspect in court

Wednesday Jan 4

Four youth centers in Warwick, Cranston, Providence, and Pawtucket are reopening Wednesday morning after they were shutdown Tuesday afternoon following a string of bomb threats. An employee from the Comprehensive Community Action Program received an automated call saying the facilities were going to be bombed.

