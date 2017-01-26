R.I. Man Indicted, Accused of Conspir...

R.I. Man Indicted, Accused of Conspiring to Defraud Homeowners

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: National Mortgage News

A Cranston, R.I., man was one of two individuals named Tuesday in a 14-count federal indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Providence, that charges them with participating in a conspiracy to defraud financial institutions, investors and financially distressed homeowners of at least 14 properties in Providence, Pawtucket and Cranston. Ricardo Abreu, 50, of Cranston, and Hasan Hussain, 55, of Princeton, N.J., were accused of unlawfully taking fees, rental income, mortgage payment funds, property ownership and/or proceeds from the sale of the properties.

