Politics | Gencarella: The Hypocrisy of Switching Out Car Taxes for Tolls

When Speaker Mattiello speaks of 'eliminating' the car tax, he really doesn't mean 'eliminating' it, he just means having someone else pay for it. How is it that Speaker Mattiello believed there was no way to find the required $45 million for infrastructure repair in the state's budget but he is emphatic that he can ultimately find $200 million in the budget to subsidize inefficient local governments via their local car taxes? According to GoLocalProv data , the end result of state subsidies for car taxes will be Providence and Pawtucket and Central Falls and Woonsocket and Cranston receiving an extraordinarily high pro rata share of the pie since they assess the highest taxes on automobiles to fund their inefficient governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.