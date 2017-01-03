Politics | Gencarella: The Hypocrisy ...

Politics | Gencarella: The Hypocrisy of Switching Out Car Taxes for Tolls

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Go Local

When Speaker Mattiello speaks of 'eliminating' the car tax, he really doesn't mean 'eliminating' it, he just means having someone else pay for it. How is it that Speaker Mattiello believed there was no way to find the required $45 million for infrastructure repair in the state's budget but he is emphatic that he can ultimately find $200 million in the budget to subsidize inefficient local governments via their local car taxes? According to GoLocalProv data , the end result of state subsidies for car taxes will be Providence and Pawtucket and Central Falls and Woonsocket and Cranston receiving an extraordinarily high pro rata share of the pie since they assess the highest taxes on automobiles to fund their inefficient governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Sat Somravanh 11
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz... Aug '16 happy 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC