Politics | Gencarella: The Hypocrisy of Switching Out Car Taxes for Tolls
When Speaker Mattiello speaks of 'eliminating' the car tax, he really doesn't mean 'eliminating' it, he just means having someone else pay for it. How is it that Speaker Mattiello believed there was no way to find the required $45 million for infrastructure repair in the state's budget but he is emphatic that he can ultimately find $200 million in the budget to subsidize inefficient local governments via their local car taxes? According to GoLocalProv data , the end result of state subsidies for car taxes will be Providence and Pawtucket and Central Falls and Woonsocket and Cranston receiving an extraordinarily high pro rata share of the pie since they assess the highest taxes on automobiles to fund their inefficient governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC