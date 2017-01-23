Pawtucket Police bust three in connection to December shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. The Pawtucket Police Department has announced on Wednesday that two men and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a shooting back in December. Police say on December 1, 2016, officers responded to 2 Benefit Street for the report of a shooting, and upon arrival, the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

