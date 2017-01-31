Pawsox study: Stadium in desperate need of repairs

The just released $105,000 independent report on McCoy Stadium concludes that the Pawtucket site is currently performing behind similar markets, specifically as it relates to fan experience. "It's clear that to promote economic sustainability for baseball in the region for the next period of time, specifically to the McCoy Stadium site things need to be done," said Jonathan O'Neil Cole of Pendulum Studio II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.