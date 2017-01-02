OSTC's Family Fun Fest Continues With...

OSTC's Family Fun Fest Continues With ME, MYSELF, AND 3

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ocean State Theatre Company is thrilled to continue its 2016-17 Family Fun Fest with the World Premiere of the new comedic play, Me, Myself and 3 for one performance only on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 am. "We are so excited to be presenting the World Premiere of a new play," said Producing Artistic Director, Amiee Turner .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) 11 hr Somravanh 11
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz... Aug '16 happy 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Providence County was issued at January 07 at 9:37PM EST

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC