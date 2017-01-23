News | NEW: Victim in Providence Shooting Identified, Listed in Serious Condition
The Providence Police Department identified the victim in the shooting that took place in downtown Providence on Monday as Mathew DePina of Pawtucket. Today, January 9th at approximately 12:00 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of South Water Street/Memorial Blvd for a report of a shooting.
