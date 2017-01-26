News 53 mins ago 4:15 p.m.Man walking barefoot across America is struck, killed
Matt Baumer, 33, of Providence, R.I., was hit at about 1:15 p.m. CT Saturday on U.S. 90, which roughly parallels Interstate 10, near Mossy Head, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The area is about 60 miles northeast of Pensacola and 125 miles northwest of here.
