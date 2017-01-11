Man shot in Pawtucket, drives himself...

Man shot in Pawtucket, drives himself to hospital

Saturday Jan 7

PAWTUCKET, R.I. Police are investigating an incident where a man drove himself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police say early Saturday morning around 4:28 a.m., police responded to Pawtucket Memorial Hospital after a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Pawtucket, RI

