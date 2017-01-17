Lara Hayhurst and Robert Ierardi to Lead Witty Political Comedy Born Yesterday at Ocean State The...
Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick will present Garson Kanin 's witty political comedy, Born Yesterday. This classic Pygmalion story, with furnishings provided by OSTC's "Partner in Design," Ethan Allen , will run at Ocean State Theatre from January 25 - February 12. Born Yesterday, which enjoyed one of the longest Broadway runs in history, was written in 1946 and has never been more relevant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|7
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC