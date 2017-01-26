In re Kurt H.

The respondent, Eric H. , appeals from a decree of neglect as to his son, Kurt H. , entered in the Family Court. The child came under the state's care on October 6, 2014, after an alleged alcohol relapse by the child's mother; a At some point after the child's birth in 2012 in Massachusetts, the family became involved with the Massachusetts Department of Social Services for reasons that are not germane to the issues currently on appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.