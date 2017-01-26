In re Kurt H.
The respondent, Eric H. , appeals from a decree of neglect as to his son, Kurt H. , entered in the Family Court. The child came under the state's care on October 6, 2014, after an alleged alcohol relapse by the child's mother; a At some point after the child's birth in 2012 in Massachusetts, the family became involved with the Massachusetts Department of Social Services for reasons that are not germane to the issues currently on appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|7
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC