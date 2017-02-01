Business | RIDOT Accepting Proposals ...

Business | RIDOT Accepting Proposals for New Pawtucket Commuter Rail Station

Tuesday Jan 31

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is accepting proposals to design and build Rhode Island's newest commuter rail station, located close to the Pawtucket-Central Falls line. The cost of the project is $40 million and will be fined through Rhode Island's Congressional Delegation to secure $13.1 million through the federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant program.

