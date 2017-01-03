Black and Latino caucus grows, picks new leaders
New leaders have been elected to lead a caucus of black and Latino lawmakers in the Rhode Island General Assembly. The group announced Monday that the new co-chairs are Central Falls Rep. Shelby Maldonado and Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Somravanh
|11
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC