State awards grants to clean up conta...

State awards grants to clean up contaminated property

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The recipients are located in Providence, Warwick, Barrington, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Smithfield, with awards ranging from about $71,000 to $250,000. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says many of the state's brownfields are located on valuable real estate and cleaning them up will accelerate economic growth, create jobs, and promote healthier, vibrant communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz... Aug '16 happy 1
Toby Ashe Any thoughts? (May '16) May '16 Fatbootywhitegurl 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC