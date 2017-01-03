State awards grants to clean up contaminated property
The recipients are located in Providence, Warwick, Barrington, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Smithfield, with awards ranging from about $71,000 to $250,000. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says many of the state's brownfields are located on valuable real estate and cleaning them up will accelerate economic growth, create jobs, and promote healthier, vibrant communities.
