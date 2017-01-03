Silver Top Diner set to travel down 2...

Silver Top Diner set to travel down 295 to be refurbished

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The iconic Silver Top Diner in Pawtucket is hitting the road next week its first step to being refurbished and functioning again. On Wednesday, the diner will be moving from its current location on Middle St. in Pawtucket to Dean Warehouse off Plainfield Pike in Cranston, where it will remain until it's rehabbed.

