Lifestyle | Benros, Arffa, Forbes, and Martin: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016

Rosinha Benros, Phyllis Arffa, Lee Forbes, and Deena Martin had all owned restaurants at Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket - and all went out of business at the hands of developer and landlord Lance Robbins. So when the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced this fall that Robbins' Urban Smart Growth would be getting $3.6 million in tax credits to expand loft construction at the location, they decided they were not going to be silent.

