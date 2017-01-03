Food | Isle Brewers Guild Hires Leadership Team for New Pawtucket Brewery
Craft beer cooperative Isle Brewers Guild has hired new members of its brewing team to lead operations at the company's brewery opening in Pawtucket in 2017. Jodi Andrews , a former brewer at Boston Beer Works and most recently Head Brewer at Jersey Girl Brewing Company, was named Cellar and Quality Control Supervisor "We are thrilled to welcome this group of established, creative and talented brewers to IBG's growing team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
|Toby Ashe Any thoughts? (May '16)
|May '16
|Fatbootywhitegurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC