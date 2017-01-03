Food | Isle Brewers Guild Hires Leadership Team for New Pawtucket Brewery

Craft beer cooperative Isle Brewers Guild has hired new members of its brewing team to lead operations at the company's brewery opening in Pawtucket in 2017. Jodi Andrews , a former brewer at Boston Beer Works and most recently Head Brewer at Jersey Girl Brewing Company, was named Cellar and Quality Control Supervisor "We are thrilled to welcome this group of established, creative and talented brewers to IBG's growing team.

