Donor replaces nativity scene figures stolen from nuns
A donor has stepped up to replace figures that were stolen from a nativity scene outside a Catholic home for the elderly run by nuns. The theft happened early Saturday morning from the Jeanne Jugan Residence of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Pawtucket.
