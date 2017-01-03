Costume theft can't stop - The Nutcracker' in Rhode Island
A Rhode Island ballet company says its annual production of "The Nutcracker" will go on as scheduled despite the theft of the title character's mask and costume, the Sugar Plum Fairy's tutu and other costumes. The Festival Ballet Providence's costumes were discovered missing from a Pawtucket warehouse last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Northern Rhode Island DUI Task Force to mobiliz...
|Aug '16
|happy
|1
|Toby Ashe Any thoughts? (May '16)
|May '16
|Fatbootywhitegurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC