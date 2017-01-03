Celebrations: an African Odyssey at Mixed Magic Theatre Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

DUE TO THE FORECAST OF INCLEMENT WEATHER CELEBRATIONS:AN AFRICAN ODYSSEY IN CONCERT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR THUR & FRI, DEC 22nd-23rd AT MIXED MAGIC THEATRE, 560 MINERAL SPRING AVE, PAWTUCKET, RI Playwright/Composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley wrote "Celebrations: An African Odyssey" in 1979 in San Diego, California. It was borne of an intense desire to create something for his six month old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.