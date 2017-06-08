Police: Set of car keys led authoriti...

Police: Set of car keys led authorities to series of burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Investigators in Pauls Valley say a pair of car keys from a current case they are working may be the figurative key to solving a series of crimes in the area. Earlier this week, he was taken into custody for an unpaid city fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pauls Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit Mar '17 grandtheftauto 1
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... Mar '17 civilnorights 1
News J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09) Jan '17 Steven 6
Read Immediately! (Feb '13) Dec '16 Bigddave 3
Murray co sheriff (Jun '16) Sep '16 Chill 5
Meth (Apr '14) Sep '16 bigdave 4
Wanda Adams (Feb '12) Aug '16 Hope that helps 2
See all Pauls Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pauls Valley Forum Now

Pauls Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pauls Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pauls Valley, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC