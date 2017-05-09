Deputies searching for missing Garvin...

Deputies searching for missing Garvin County man

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Authorities in Garvin County are searching for a 54-year-old man who was last heard from on Monday morning. The Garvin County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Regan Allen English has been reported missing after he didn't return home from work.

