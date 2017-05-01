Caught on Camera: Purcell Police pursue gift card theft suspects

Police in Purcell are investigating a clever gift card scam they believe may be connected to other schemes that have recently happened at Walmart stores located Pauls Valley, Norman and possibly other Walmart stores along I-35. Security cameras capture a lot of things, including a pair of women who somehow managed to walk out of a Purcell Walmart Saturday with 19-thousand dollars in gift cards, and they were all shoved into one place, their bras.

Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.