Caught on Camera: Purcell Police pursue gift card theft suspects
Police in Purcell are investigating a clever gift card scam they believe may be connected to other schemes that have recently happened at Walmart stores located Pauls Valley, Norman and possibly other Walmart stores along I-35. Security cameras capture a lot of things, including a pair of women who somehow managed to walk out of a Purcell Walmart Saturday with 19-thousand dollars in gift cards, and they were all shoved into one place, their bras.
Pauls Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|Mar '17
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar '17
|civilnorights
|1
|J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Steven
|6
|Read Immediately! (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Bigddave
|3
|Murray co sheriff (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Chill
|5
|Meth (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|bigdave
|4
|Wanda Adams (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Hope that helps
|2
