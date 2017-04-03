McGruder Wins 400 Meter At Pauls Valley
Kayla McGruder again led the Savage and Lady Savage track team at the Pauls Valley Track Meet last Friday. McGruder was first in the 400 meter dash and first in the 800 meter run with times of 1:01.65 and 2:26.56 respectively.
