McGruder Wins 400 Meter At Pauls Valley

McGruder Wins 400 Meter At Pauls Valley

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Kayla McGruder again led the Savage and Lady Savage track team at the Pauls Valley Track Meet last Friday. McGruder was first in the 400 meter dash and first in the 800 meter run with times of 1:01.65 and 2:26.56 respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pauls Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit Mar 21 grandtheftauto 1
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... Mar 9 civilnorights 1
News J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09) Jan '17 Steven 6
Read Immediately! (Feb '13) Dec '16 Bigddave 3
Murray co sheriff (Jun '16) Sep '16 Chill 5
Meth (Apr '14) Sep '16 bigdave 4
Wanda Adams (Feb '12) Aug '16 Hope that helps 2
See all Pauls Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pauls Valley Forum Now

Pauls Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pauls Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Pauls Valley, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC