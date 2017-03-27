Pauls Valley Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Horse Death Investigation

Deputies are looking for a 38-year-old Pauls Valley woman accused of the deaths of three of her horses. According to CBS affiliate, KXII, in Sherman, Texas , court documents state Ashley Frost was charged with three counts of animal cruelty after deputies found three of her five horses dead on her mother's property off Highway 29. Their report states deputies found the decaying carcass of one horse inside a barn and two more at the south end of the property.

