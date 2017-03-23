Pauls Valley man pleads guilty to murdering his father
In December 2015, Jackie Douglas Brown, 73, was found dead inside his Pauls Valley home from a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators identified Brown's killer as his son Kent Carson Brown, 42. Agents arrested Brown on a first-degree murder warrant in California.
