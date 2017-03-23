Our Standard
'When we got to town, the farmers had tears in their eyes. They just couldn't believe people would give up their own crops and their fuel and time to do this for them.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pauls Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|Mar 21
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Steven
|6
|Read Immediately! (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Bigddave
|3
|Murray co sheriff (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Chill
|5
|Meth (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|bigdave
|4
|Wanda Adams (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Hope that helps
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pauls Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC