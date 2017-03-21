Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Garvin...

Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Garvin County Deputies On 80 Mile, 70 Minute Pursuit

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Garvin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kenneth Wheeler, 32, after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that lasted more than an hour and traveled more than 80 miles. The pursuit began when Wheeler refused to pull over for a traffic stop on I-35 near Paoli.

