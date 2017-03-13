Blanchard man sentenced to life for murder of wife, dog
A Blanchard man arrested by OSBI special agents for the August 2014 murder of his wife and killing her dog is guilty of first degree murder. Larry Keeler, 68, shot and killed Gaye Keeler and her dog at the couple's business, Gator's Deli in Blanchard.
