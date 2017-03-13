Blanchard man sentenced to life for m...

Blanchard man sentenced to life for murder of wife, dog

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KSWO

A Blanchard man arrested by OSBI special agents for the August 2014 murder of his wife and killing her dog is guilty of first degree murder. Larry Keeler, 68, shot and killed Gaye Keeler and her dog at the couple's business, Gator's Deli in Blanchard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pauls Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... Mar 9 civilnorights 1
News J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09) Jan '17 Steven 6
Read Immediately! (Feb '13) Dec '16 Bigddave 3
Murray co sheriff (Jun '16) Sep '16 Chill 5
Meth (Apr '14) Sep '16 bigdave 4
News Date now set for murder trial (Nov '13) Sep '16 Brandons Aunt 12
Wanda Adams (Feb '12) Aug '16 Hope that helps 2
See all Pauls Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pauls Valley Forum Now

Pauls Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pauls Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Pauls Valley, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC