Superintendents ask for passage of HB...

Superintendents ask for passage of HB1482 to protect children by restoring Drug-Free School Zones

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

Superintendents are starting to join with state representatives to ask for passage of House Bill 1482, which would restore protections for children and the places where they gather, such as schools, daycares and parks. "I was absolutely furious to find out that State Question 780 would do away with drug-free school zones," said Mike Martin, superintendent of Pauls Valley Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pauls Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. 'Smokey' Longacre (Mar '09) Jan '17 Steven 6
Read Immediately! (Feb '13) Dec '16 Bigddave 3
Murray co sheriff (Jun '16) Sep '16 Chill 5
Meth (Apr '14) Sep '16 bigdave 4
News Date now set for murder trial (Nov '13) Sep '16 Brandons Aunt 12
Moving to Davis (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jim 4
Wanda Adams (Feb '12) Aug '16 Hope that helps 2
See all Pauls Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pauls Valley Forum Now

Pauls Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pauls Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Pauls Valley, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC