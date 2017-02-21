Superintendents ask for passage of HB1482 to protect children by restoring Drug-Free School Zones
Superintendents are starting to join with state representatives to ask for passage of House Bill 1482, which would restore protections for children and the places where they gather, such as schools, daycares and parks. "I was absolutely furious to find out that State Question 780 would do away with drug-free school zones," said Mike Martin, superintendent of Pauls Valley Public Schools.
