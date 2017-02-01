Police give bike to child recovering after being hit by car
A southern Oklahoma police department donated a brand new bicycle to a child who was hit by car this past Thursday while riding his bike. Ryann, 11, was riding his bike in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma around 5 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a car, only a block away from his home.
