Pauls Valley man arrested, accused of...

Pauls Valley man arrested, accused of shooting his girlfriend

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

GARVIN COUNTY, OK A Pauls Valley man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted and shot his girlfriend over the weekend. Garvin County Deputies say the 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital.

