Pauls Valley man arrested, accused of shooting his girlfriend
GARVIN COUNTY, OK A Pauls Valley man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted and shot his girlfriend over the weekend. Garvin County Deputies say the 27-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pauls Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Read Immediately! (Feb '13)
|Dec 14
|Bigddave
|3
|Murray co sheriff (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Chill
|5
|Meth (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|bigdave
|4
|Date now set for murder trial (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Brandons Aunt
|13
|Moving to Davis
|Aug '16
|Jim
|4
|Wanda Adams (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Hope that helps
|2
|Nice town (Jul '15)
|Sep '15
|andrea potter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pauls Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC