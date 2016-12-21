National Finals Rodeo: Kimzey, Burger win world titles

Sage Kimzey of Strong City won his third consecutive gold buckle in bull riding, and barrel racer Mary Burger of Pauls Valley completed a storybook season to capture a second world title at the National Finals Rodeo. After Saturday night's 10th and final round at the Thomas & Mack Center, Kimzey proved again that he was the best bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

