More hot weather for Tri-Cities this ...

More hot weather for Tri-Cities this week, month could be near normal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Zander Zackula, 12, climbs over the Aquaglide while his brother, Zane Zackula, 8, pulls on his leg as they race each other at the Pasco Memorial Pool on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be 102 Thursday and 103 Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris L. Murphy Jul 4 cancer 2
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) Jul 4 cancer 12
News 4 Gypsy Jokers club members arrested in Kennewi... (Apr '08) Jul 4 cancer 84
News Klippert files emergency bill to stop West Rich... Jul 1 Rafael 1
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Franklin County was issued at July 06 at 9:19PM PDT

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC