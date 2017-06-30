Housing almost ready for Columbia Bas...

Housing almost ready for Columbia Basin College students

Construction crews worked on drywall last week as they speed toward a Sept. 1 opening date for the $7 million, 126-bed project near 20th Avenue and Argent Road in Pasco.

