Herea s where you can celebrate the 2017 Fourth of July
Loads of Fourth of July fun is planned around the Mid-Columbia on Tuesday, from parades to live music to fireworks lighting the sky. In Pasco, activities kick off with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Memorial Park, 1520 W. Shoshone St. A Camp Patriot Fun Run is at 8 a.m. at Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd. Online registration is closed, but participants can sign up at the event.
