Cris Hatch Named Select Sires' Reproductive Solutions Specialist Of The Year

CRIS HATCH NAMED SELECT SIRES' REPRODUCTIVE SOLUTIONS SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR Jul. 6, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release At the 2017 Select Reproductive Solutions Conference, held June 6 to 8 in Pasco, Wash., Cris Hatch of All West/Select Sires was named SRS Specialist of the Year for his outstanding work in reproductive consulting. "Cris Hatch started with All West in 2005.

