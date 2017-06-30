CRIS HATCH NAMED SELECT SIRES' REPRODUCTIVE SOLUTIONS SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR Jul. 6, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release At the 2017 Select Reproductive Solutions Conference, held June 6 to 8 in Pasco, Wash., Cris Hatch of All West/Select Sires was named SRS Specialist of the Year for his outstanding work in reproductive consulting. "Cris Hatch started with All West in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.