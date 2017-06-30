Crash involves jackknifed semi, small pickup

A Rock Island man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer and a small pickup truck on Highway 28 about 1 mile east of Rock Island. Jos Espindola-Hinojosa, 63, of Rock Island, was injured when his 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup was struck by a 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Brian O. Vela, 28, of Pasco, who was not injured in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.