Animal Control trying to reunite spooked pets with owners

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A pair of yellow labs took Tri-Cities Animal Control officers on an adventure after apparently being spooked by fireworks on July 4th. Animal shelters reported a busy day Wednesday as pet owners filed missing and lost pet reports and good Samaritans reported finding wayward animals.

