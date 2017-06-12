WSU Extension Q&A: Whata s the best way to dry fresh cherries?
Q. I just picked some local cherries and want to dry them, do I need to cut them in half or can I dry them whole? You can dry your cherries either whole or in halves. The important thing is to remove the pit before drying them.
