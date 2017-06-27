Wild lightning storms ravage southeast Washington: Homes burn, neighborhoods flood
A direct lightning strike to a home near the Badger Mountain trailhead in south Richland ignited the house, causing heavy damage. Paul Driver was home with his wife, Jody, cooking dinner when they heard a loud "hit" from the storm and sparks flew inside.
