Video: Richland house fire aftermath
Keith Ramsay, Richland Fire Department fire marshal, talks about the lightning ignited house fire at 1492 Meadow Hills Drive in Richland that happened during Monday's severe weather. Pasco Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night's lightning storm when a bolt struck near Irrigation Specialists on Fourth Avenue in Pasco near Interstate 182.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key evidence still being tested in November mur...
|May '17
|lrmhelper
|1
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|9
|Chris L. Murphy
|May '17
|AmberAlert
|1
|Snap it
|Apr '17
|Stan
|1
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC