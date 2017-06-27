Video: Richland house fire aftermath

Video: Richland house fire aftermath

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Keith Ramsay, Richland Fire Department fire marshal, talks about the lightning ignited house fire at 1492 Meadow Hills Drive in Richland that happened during Monday's severe weather. Pasco Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night's lightning storm when a bolt struck near Irrigation Specialists on Fourth Avenue in Pasco near Interstate 182.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC