Twin City Foods to close plant in Was...

Twin City Foods to close plant in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Frozen vegetable processor Twin City Foods plans to close its packaging plant in Stanwood, impacting as many as 85 employees. The Daily Herald reports the plant is expected to close next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Key evidence still being tested in November mur... May '17 lrmhelper 1
Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15) May '17 AmberAlert 9
Chris L. Murphy May '17 AmberAlert 1
Snap it Apr '17 Stan 1
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar '17 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar '17 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar '17 believer 1
See all Pasco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasco Forum Now

Pasco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pasco, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC