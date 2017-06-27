Thunderstorms cause damage in Tri-Cit...

Thunderstorms cause damage in Tri-Cities area Monday

7 hrs ago

The Tri-City Herald reports that a Pasco police officer had a close call when a lightning bolt struck the ground near his patrol car, with his dashcam capturing the blast. Late Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service sent out a red-flag warning for the entire lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon.

